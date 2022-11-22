Around 4,000 women entrepreneurs to join first-ever intl summit in Dhaka tomorrow 

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Around 4,000 women entrepreneurs will join the first-ever two-day International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES) 2022. 

The event is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on Wednesday and Thursday aiming to facilitate networking between local and global entrepreneurs. 

Women entrepreneurs, professionals and experts from 50 countries are expected to participate in the initiative. 

Besides, hundreds of successful women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country will also participate in the conference both physically and virtually. 

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will inaugurate the conference.

The Bangladesh-India Business Council (BIBC) is implementing the event with the support of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

A joint press conference was held today (22 November) at the BIDA office in Dhaka regarding the conference

Women Entrepreneurship Conference. The organizers said that this conference has been organized to connect domestic women entrepreneurs with international women entrepreneurs.

Senior government officials and industry pioneers will attend the event.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said, "This conference will boost the confidence of women entrepreneurs and encourage them more."

Echoing the same, BIBC President Mantasha Ahmed said, "A strong network of women entrepreneurs – both local and international – will be created via the conference."

