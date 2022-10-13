Army will serve the country with professionalism, dutifulness: PM hopes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hoped that Bangladesh Army personnel will serve the country sincerely with professional skills and dutifulness being inspired by the spirit of the great War of Liberation and the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

"I firmly believe that army members, being inspired by the Liberation War spirit and Bangabandhu's ideals, will serve the country sincerely with a combination of hard practice, professional skills and dutifulness showing unwavering trust and complete loyalty to the leadership," she said.

The premier said this at the flag-raising ceremony of Head Quarters 71 Mechanised Brigade, 15 and 40 East Bengals (Mechanised), 9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments (Mechanised) held at CMP Centre and School in Savar Cantonment.

She joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

The prime minister said, "This country is ours. Therefore, we will build this motherland in such a way that none in the world can devalue Bangladesh. We will walk as a victorious nation with having our heads high."

Sheikh Hasina also reiterated her call to utilise every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity sincerely to avert apprehended famine and food crisis in the coming 2023.

"We should utilise every inch of land for food production, go for savings and practice austerity. I hope that all will take up this practice," she said.

The prime minister said that the aim of the government is to use every inch of land.

She directed every institution to cultivate on lands whatever it has for food production.

She mentioned that developed countries are suffering severely due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and sanctions as food scarcity is showing up there.

"Bangladesh is also in the same position. That blow has already reached here. We are trying to control that," she said.

In this connection, she said the government has given cards to one crore people for distributing rice at the price of Tk30 per kilogram.

She also said her government is giving rice to 35 lakh people at the rate of Tk15 per kilogram.

"Those who are not eligible to work, are being given 25-40 kilogram of rice per month free of cost considering the size of their families," she added.

The premier asked all to remain very much cautious as the international organisations are apprehending that there will be a famine across the world in 2023.

"But Bangladesh must not fall prey to that famine. For that, we have to produce food on our own lands. We have to go for savings and practice austerity," she said.

On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed hoisted the flag. He also gave a vote of thanks.

The bridge and regiments also gave a state salute to the prime minister.

At the outset of the ceremony, a video documentary on the mechanised brigade and regiments was screened.

Earlier, the premier witnessed an orderly and graceful parade demonstrated by the members of different brigades and regiments of Bangladesh Army.