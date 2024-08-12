Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:16 pm

Related News

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Only 30 minority-related crimes have occurred in 20 districts across the country and most of these happened for political reasons, he also said

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:16 pm
Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected
Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Army members will go back to their respective cantonments when the Bangladesh Police force members start working properly, Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said today (12 August).

"Police need to be made more organised. Then we will return to normalcy. We [Army] are working day and night. Army is present in every division. Hopefully, the situation will go back to normal soon," he told journalists after briefing Army members at a temporary camp in Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. 

The Army chief also said as per the statistics he received, the situation in Khulna is very normal. "Even crimes that happen on regular times are not happening now."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking about police rejoining work, he said 95% of police stations across the country have resumed operations. In Dhaka, 85% of the police stations are working normally.

Regarding attacks on minorities, he said, "Only 30 minority-related crimes have occurred in 20 districts across the country. Most of the crimes were arson and looting of temples. But most of these happened for political reasons."

Top News

Bangladesh Army / Cantonment / police / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

6h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

23m | Videos
DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

53m | Videos
Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

1h | Videos
Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

2h | Videos