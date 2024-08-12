Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Bangladesh Army members will go back to their respective cantonments when the Bangladesh Police force members start working properly, Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said today (12 August).

"Police need to be made more organised. Then we will return to normalcy. We [Army] are working day and night. Army is present in every division. Hopefully, the situation will go back to normal soon," he told journalists after briefing Army members at a temporary camp in Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

The Army chief also said as per the statistics he received, the situation in Khulna is very normal. "Even crimes that happen on regular times are not happening now."

Speaking about police rejoining work, he said 95% of police stations across the country have resumed operations. In Dhaka, 85% of the police stations are working normally.

Regarding attacks on minorities, he said, "Only 30 minority-related crimes have occurred in 20 districts across the country. Most of the crimes were arson and looting of temples. But most of these happened for political reasons."