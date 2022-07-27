Army training helicopter makes crash landing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:50 pm

A BELL-206 training helicopter of the Army Aviation Corp made a crash landing on Wednesday at Nababganj in Dhaka during regular training while trying to make an emergency landing in a water body.

Both the pilots – Lt Col Ismail and Major Shams – who were in the helicopter for an 'Emergency Landing Procedure' training, are out of danger.  They were moved to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital by another helicopter.

The police are providing support for the security of the area and the helicopter. Besides, security forces and the rescue team from Postogola and Maowa Cantonment have been sent to the spot.

