Army team defuses mortar shell most likely from Myanmar

Bangladesh

UNB
09 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 10:09 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

A team of Bangladesh Army defused a mortar shell suspected to have strayed into Bangladesh territory from Myanmar along the Nayapara border of Ghumdhum under Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday.

The army team consisting of 20 to 25 members defused the unexploded mortar shell in the bordering area in the presence of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members around 11:30am, said BGB headquarters.

The BGB personnel suspected that the members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) might have left the mortal shell while intruding into Bangladesh territory during clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an armed rebel group operating in the bordering Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Myanmar / Myanmar border conflict

