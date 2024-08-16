Army rescues elderly woman confined to one room for 3 months by her own children in B'baria

Bangladesh Army has rescued an elderly woman who was locked in a room for three months by her own children in Brahmanbaria.

Jahanara Begum, 70, is the widow of late Haji Md Abdu Mia of Gorkanghat area of Brahmanbaria.

On a tip-off, a team of the Bangladesh Army rescued Jahanara Begum on Friday morning, said Warrant Officer Didarul Alam Didar, in charge of the Army's temporary camp in Brahmanbaria Zilla Parishad.

At that time, Army men also detained her eight children.

Warrant Officer also said that Jahanara Begum's 9 sons and three daughters treated her inhumanely to take property from their mother. They sometimes beat their mother, did not provide regular food, and even threatened to kill her.

However, they realised their mistake and begged for forgiveness from their mother.

They were released according to their mother's will. Later, the Councilor of Brahmanbaria Municipality Ward 7 Mo Faruk Ahmed took them away on bond.