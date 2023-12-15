Army rescues 3 abducted UPDF members in Khagrachhari

Bangladesh Army has rescued three members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), who were abducted from Panchhari upazila of the district.

On secret information, a team of Bangladesh Army, led by Khagrachhari Zone Commander Lt Col Abul Hasnat Jewel, conducted the drive in Tarabonchara area of Latiban union around 12:30am last night and rescued them.

They were rescued and brought to Panchhari Police Station, Khagrachhari Zone Commander Lt Col Abul Hasnat Jewel said.

At one stage, the team found the abductees with their hands tied and faces covered. Following the rescue mission, the three abductees were handed over to the Panchhari Police Station.

The rescued are - Niti Dutta Chakma, Hari Kamal Tripura and Milon Tripura, of UPDF Prasit Group.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchhari Police Station Shafiul Azam said they were handed over to their relatives through local public representatives.

On Monday night, miscreants attacked the remote Anilpara of Pujgang in Panchhari upazila and killed four people, including the central organising secretary of the UPDF-backed Democratic Youth Forum Bipul Chakma, and abducted three UPDF members, the OC added.