Army publishes contact numbers for citizens to seek help

The Bangladesh Army has published a list of contact numbers for citizens to seek the security force's help during the turmoil in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"...in the current situation, members of the Bangladesh Army are deployed to provide overall security of public life and property and important government facilities," the armed force said in a statement issued today (7 August).

It requested the public to contact the nearest army camp in order to seek their aid in tackling vandalism, mayhem and death threats.

The army, however, urged citizens to refrain from misleading the army by providing false information and spreading rumours.

The Army has also published the contacts on its official Facebook page. Readers can find the numbers here.

Army base contacts for the major cities and areas are stated below:

Dhaka Metropolitan areas

1. Lalbagh, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Elephant Road and Kantabon: 01769051838/ 01769051839

2. Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani, Bashundhara, Badda, Rampura, Shahjahanpur, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan and Banasree: 01769013102 / 01769053154

3.Mirpur-1 to Mirpur-14, Khilkhet, Uttara and Dhaka airport: 01769024210 /01769024211

4. Motijheel, Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Iskaton, Rajarbagh, Paltan, Gulistan and Old Dhaka: 01769092428 / 01769095419

Major districts

Barishal: 01769072556/ 01769072456

Cox's Bazar, and Lohagara, Patia, Chandanish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas of Chattogram: 01769107231/ 01769107232

Chattogram (excluding Lohagara, Patia, Chandanish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas): 01769242012/ 01769242014

Gazipur: 01785349842 /01769092106

Mymensingh: 01769208151/01769208165

Khulna: 01769-552616/01769-552618

Rajshahi: 01769112386/ 01769112388

Sylhet: 01769177268 /01987833301