Army to provide security for minority communities in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 02:38 pm

Related News

Army to provide security for minority communities in Faridpur

During the meeting, the situation of the minority people in the district was conveyed to the army officer by representatives of the minority communities.

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 02:38 pm
A meeting was held between the army and the minority communities of Faridpur today (9 August).
A meeting was held between the army and the minority communities of Faridpur today (9 August).

The armed forces have assured the minority communities living in Faridpur about providing them with safety and security from possible harms.

Lieutenant Colonel Nahidul Amin Sheikh, currently serving in the Faridpur, gave the assurance of security for the minority communities during a meeting with leaders of the Hindu and Christian communities held at the district's Circuit House this afternoon (9 August).

During the meeting, the situation of the minority people in the district was conveyed to the army officer by representatives of the minority communities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lt Col Nahidul listened patiently to their concerns and informed them about his role in improving the conditions.

During the meeting, the army officer said that the patrolling in Hindu-majority areas of Faridpur will be intensified and requested them to inform him during any crisis.

Among others, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of Faridpur ASM Shahadat Hossain, former Secretary General of the Faridpur District Bar Association Advocate Manik Majumdar, General Secretary of the District Puja Committee Bidhan Kumar Saha and Member Secretary of the District Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council Satyajit Mukherjee were present during the meeting.

Top News

Bangladesh / minority / army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

8h | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

7h | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

22h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

2h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

2h | Videos
Who welcomed the interim government of Bangladesh

Who welcomed the interim government of Bangladesh

2h | Videos
17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

20h | Videos