Army to provide security for minority communities in Faridpur

A meeting was held between the army and the minority communities of Faridpur today (9 August).

The armed forces have assured the minority communities living in Faridpur about providing them with safety and security from possible harms.

Lieutenant Colonel Nahidul Amin Sheikh, currently serving in the Faridpur, gave the assurance of security for the minority communities during a meeting with leaders of the Hindu and Christian communities held at the district's Circuit House this afternoon (9 August).

During the meeting, the situation of the minority people in the district was conveyed to the army officer by representatives of the minority communities.

Lt Col Nahidul listened patiently to their concerns and informed them about his role in improving the conditions.

During the meeting, the army officer said that the patrolling in Hindu-majority areas of Faridpur will be intensified and requested them to inform him during any crisis.

Among others, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of Faridpur ASM Shahadat Hossain, former Secretary General of the Faridpur District Bar Association Advocate Manik Majumdar, General Secretary of the District Puja Committee Bidhan Kumar Saha and Member Secretary of the District Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council Satyajit Mukherjee were present during the meeting.