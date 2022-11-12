Army personnel dies in Bogura road crash

An army personnel was dead and three others were injured when a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Lichutala in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Keramat Hossain, 45, a soldier of Majhira Cantonment of Bogura.

The accident occurred around 8:30pm when the Rangpur-bound "Agamani Paribahan" hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people, leaving four injured.

The injured were taken to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared Keramat dead, said Shahjahanpur police station OC Abdullah Al Mamun.

Keramat met the tragic incident while he along with three of his family members were going to Majhira in the CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Police seized the bus but could not arrest its driver and helper.