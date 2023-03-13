Army man killed as Kuki-Chin separatists open fire in Bandarban

A senior army officer was killed and two other soldiers suffered injuries when members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) opened fire on a patrol team in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Master Warrant Officer Nazim Uddin, son of late Shamser Ali of Ghaghatpara village of Rangpur Sadar upazila.

The injured army soldiers are being treated at a hospital, according to the ISPR.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over the death of the officer.