Army-led Industrial Security Taskforce arrested 335 'saboteurs' since 9 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 07:46 pm

Related News

Army-led Industrial Security Taskforce arrested 335 'saboteurs' since 9 August

The task force conducted 97 operations in Savar-Ashulia, 33 in Gazipur and 6 in Narayanganj during the period, reads an ISPR statement issued today (31 October)

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 07:46 pm
Industrial Security Taskforce conducts an awareness programme in a factory. Photo: ISPR/Focus Bangla
Industrial Security Taskforce conducts an awareness programme in a factory. Photo: ISPR/Focus Bangla

The Bangladesh Army-led Industrial Security Taskforce has so far arrested 335 alleged saboteurs from the industrial areas in 136 operations conducted in industrial areas since 9 August.

Of the operations, 97 were conducted in Savar-Ashulia, 33 in Gazipur and 6 in Narayanganj, reads an ISPR statement issued today (31 October).

"Owners, workers and management board members [factories] were rescued from the angry miscreants through the operations. Also, 335 people who caused vandalism in industrial areas at various times were arrested and handed over to the police," reads the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Industrial Security Force / Bangladesh / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

22h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

What is the future for Bangladeshis wishing to go to Malaysia?

9m | Videos
IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

IFIC Bank sends legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan's agro company through newspaper ad

1h | Videos
Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

Why is Law advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul in charge of the Speaker

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi Prisoner escape from Bangaon prison in Kolkata

Bangladeshi Prisoner escape from Bangaon prison in Kolkata

49m | Videos