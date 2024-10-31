Army-led Industrial Security Taskforce arrested 335 'saboteurs' since 9 August

The Bangladesh Army-led Industrial Security Taskforce has so far arrested 335 alleged saboteurs from the industrial areas in 136 operations conducted in industrial areas since 9 August.

Of the operations, 97 were conducted in Savar-Ashulia, 33 in Gazipur and 6 in Narayanganj, reads an ISPR statement issued today (31 October).

"Owners, workers and management board members [factories] were rescued from the angry miscreants through the operations. Also, 335 people who caused vandalism in industrial areas at various times were arrested and handed over to the police," reads the statement.