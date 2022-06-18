Army launches flood helpline for Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:11 pm

Related News

Army launches flood helpline for Sylhet, Sunamganj

UNB
18 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:11 pm
Army launches flood helpline for Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh Army has launched a toll-free helpline for the flood-hit people of Sunamganj and Sylhet, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The helpline numbers are 01769177266, 01769177267, 01769177268, 01852788000, 01852798800, 01852804477, 01987781144, 01993781144, 01995781144, 01513918096, 01513918097, 01513918098.

Friday, the government deployed army personnel in Sylhet and Sunamganj to speed up flood rescue and relief operations, ISPR said.

Top News

army / Helpline

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

43m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

9h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

58m | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

58m | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani