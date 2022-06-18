Army launches flood helpline for Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh Army has launched a toll-free helpline for the flood-hit people of Sunamganj and Sylhet, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The helpline numbers are 01769177266, 01769177267, 01769177268, 01852788000, 01852798800, 01852804477, 01987781144, 01993781144, 01995781144, 01513918096, 01513918097, 01513918098.

Friday, the government deployed army personnel in Sylhet and Sunamganj to speed up flood rescue and relief operations, ISPR said.