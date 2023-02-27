Army hands over houses for 50 destitute people to Joypurhat administration

The 11 Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army on Monday handed over ten semi-pucca houses in Khetlal upazila of Joypurhat to the civilian administration after successfully completing the construction works for permanently housing 50 homeless households.

The construction works were conducted as part of the government-funded Ashrayan-2 project that is helping implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision to ensure permanent accommodation for all. Each of the ten newly-built houses have five units, allowing for accommodation of 50 families in total.

The upazila nirbahi officer or UNO, local union parishad chairman, and other local distinguished personalities were present at the handover ceremony alongside the army officials overseeing the project.