Army detains 7, seizes weapons during raid in Mohammadpur

Screengrabs from video of the army raid on Monday, 29 October 2024, at the Geneva Camp area in Mohammadpur, Dhaka

The Daring Tigers Unit of Bangladesh Army's 23rd East Bengal Regiment detained seven individuals and seized 2 foreign revolvers along with local weapons during a raid at the Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur last night (28 October).

Army said the raid was based on a tip-off that gang leader Bunia Sohel was in the Geneva Camp. However, the operational team couldn't capture him. Seven of his associates were detained.

They also seized two foreign revolvers during this operation at Buniya Sohel's hideout.

Seven individuals who were detained during a raid of the Daring Tigers Unit of Bangladesh Army's 23rd East Bengal Regiment on Monday, 28 October 2024. Photo: Collected

Army said their operations in Mohammadpur will continue until the area is free of gangs and drugs.

Earlier yesterday, the 46th Independent Brigade of Bangladesh Army arrested 22 individuals, including murder suspects, during a joint operation with the police in Mohammadpur.