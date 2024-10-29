Army detains 7, seizes weapons during raid in Mohammadpur
Army said the raid was based on a tip-off that gang leader Bunia Sohel was in the Geneva Camp
The Daring Tigers Unit of Bangladesh Army's 23rd East Bengal Regiment detained seven individuals and seized 2 foreign revolvers along with local weapons during a raid at the Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur last night (28 October).
Army said the raid was based on a tip-off that gang leader Bunia Sohel was in the Geneva Camp. However, the operational team couldn't capture him. Seven of his associates were detained.
They also seized two foreign revolvers during this operation at Buniya Sohel's hideout.
Army said their operations in Mohammadpur will continue until the area is free of gangs and drugs.
Earlier yesterday, the 46th Independent Brigade of Bangladesh Army arrested 22 individuals, including murder suspects, during a joint operation with the police in Mohammadpur.