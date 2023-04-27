Army chiefs of Bangladesh, India discuss ways to enhance cooperation as part of comprehensive strategic partnership

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army on Thursday commenced his India visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The visiting general was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block Lawns after which he called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Indian Army Staff.

The army chiefs discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration, and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed later called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff; defence secretary and the foreign secretary.

He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.

An "Implementing Arrangement" for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in India and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT) was signed during the visit.

The visiting Bangladesh Army Chief is the Reviewing Officer for the "Passing Out Parade" at Officers Training Academy, Chennai scheduled for April 29, 2023.

He will visit the Officers Training Academy Museum and interact with the cadets of the passing out course.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed reached India on a three-day visit from April 27, 2023.

During the visit, he is meeting India's senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Bangladesh defence relations.

India and Bangladesh share a historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971.

The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of Service Chiefs, conduct of the inaugural Annual Defence Dialogues by the Defence Secretaries, Tri-services and Service-specific Staff Talks.

Exchange visits of Bangladesh Mukti Jodhas and Indian war veterans take place every year in December to mark the Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka and Kolkata.