Army chief Waker meets Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 07:24 pm

Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected
Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz Zaman today (12 August) met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Senior Bangladesh Army officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Professor Yunus expressed his satisfaction with the significant improvement of the law-and-order situation in the country.

He appreciated the military's active role in helping improve the situation.

The Chief Adviser also met secretaries of more than two dozen ministries.

He enquired about development projects being implemented by the ministries.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain was present during the meeting.

Later in the afternoon, he met civil society leaders including Ali Imam Majumder, a former cabinet secretary, Wahiduddin Mahmud, eminent economist of the country and Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

 

