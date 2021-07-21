Army Chief visits various army camps in CHT Hill Tracts to exchange Eid greetings with staff

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the Dhupshil Army Camp in Rangamati Region of the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Ruma Zone in Bandarban Region on the occasion of Holy Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24th Infantry Division Major General Md Saiful Abedin greeted General Shafiuddin upon his arrival at Dhupashil Army Camp, said an ISPR press release.

During the visit, the Army Chief exchanged Eid greetings and greetings with all the members of the Dhupashil Army Camp at Rangamati and Ruma Zone Sadar in Bandarban.

He also called upon the army personnel of all ranks to work in unison to ensure the security of the Chattogram Hill Tracts as well as to deal with the ongoing crisis caused by the Coronavirus epidemic.

During the visit, the Army Chief also planted tree saplings in both the camps and participated in the Eid banquet with all the members at Ruma Zone Sadar, the release said.

Apart from the GOC 24th Infantry Division, senior officers of Army Headquarters, Rangamati Region and other Army Officers of Ruma Zone were also present during the visit.