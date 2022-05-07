Army Chief visits Cox’s Bazar’s Khurushkul Ashrayan project

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Saturday visited the under-construction Khurushkul Ashrayan project in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila.

The army chief observed the progress of construction in person and gave necessary guidance during his visit, reads a press release from Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

To shelter 3,808 families, the government approved the project on November 24, 2020, which is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The project is implemented under the supervision of the 34 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army.

The main objective of the project is the construction of 119 five-storey buildings with pile foundations to rehabilitate landless families due to climate migration and the expansion of the airport.

Furthermore, various facilities, including religious places of worship, cyclone shelters, playgrounds and clean water supply are included in the project.

Later, the Chief also inspected various development projects at Inani and Himchori adjacent to the Marine Drive and observed the construction progress and gave necessary instructions.