Army chief visits Bogura Agro Production Competition

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP on Tuesday visited the Bogura Agro Production Competition–2022.

All the unused and barren lands in the areas/formations that fall under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Army are being used for farming at the instruction of the army chief in line with the

Prime Minister's vision 'Not a single inch land will be left unused' with an aim to become food sufficient.

Besides, the army chief visited the Bogura Army Medical College and progress of the project.

General Shafiuddin also placed the foundation stone of an officer's quarter at the Bogura Cantonment.

