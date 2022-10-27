Army chief off to Riyadh to attend National Saudi Games

Chief of Army Staff and President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP left Dhaka on Thursday for Saudi Arabia to attend various events of Saudi National Games 2022 to be held in Riyadh.

General Shafiuddin will attend the events on invitation by the Saudi Games 2022 organising committee President Abdulaziz Bin Turki Alfaisal.

The army chief is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony today (28 October).

General Shafiuddin is expected to return to the country on 30 October.