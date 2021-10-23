Army chief returns from South Korea

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 08:54 pm

The visit is expected to contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Bangladeshi and South Korean armies

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home after his visit to South Korea on Saturday.

During the visit, he paid a courtesy call on General Nam Young Shin, chief of Army Staff of the Republic of Korea, on 19 October, and exchanged views on various possibilities for the development of the two armies.

Later, he observed two exercises titled "Army Tiger 4.0" and "Warriors Platform".

He also visited different stalls of the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition-2021 in Seoul.

He met with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Korea, Seo Wu, Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces General Jack Raul and Russia's Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Leonidovich.

Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanged views with high-ranking military and civilian officials and dignitaries of different countries at the end of the air show.

He took part in a cultural tour organised by the Republic of Korea Tourism Organisation and visited different historical sites in Seoul. He also attended a dinner hosted in his honour at the Bangla House in Seoul and exchanged views with the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Korea Md Delwar Hossain.

This visit is expected to contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two armies.

