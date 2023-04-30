Army chief returns home from India visit

During the visit, he met the chiefs of the Indian army, navy, air force, and chief of defense staff.

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka on Sunday from his official visit to India.

During the visit, General Shafiuddin took the parade salute after attending the passing out parade of commissioned officers at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, said an ISPR press release.

He also called on the chiefs of the Indian army, navy, air force, and chief of defence staff, defence secretary, foreign secretary, and other high officials concerned.

During the calls on, they discussed the training exchange between the armies and strategic partnership in mutual cooperation on anti-terrorism activities, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

He left Dhaka on 26 April for India on a three-day official visit.
 

