Army chief returns home from Gambia

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka on Friday (16 June), wrapping up his state visit to the African country Gambia.

During his visit, General Shafiuddin met Gambian President Adama Barrow, foreign and defence ministers Mamadou Tangara and Sheikh Omar Faye, the chief of defence staff Yankuba A Drammeh, high military officials, and representatives of civil society, reads an ISPR press release.

During his meeting with the Gambian President, the army chief assured him that the Bangladesh Army will provide all kinds of support to the fraternal Gambia Armed Forces to implement the co-deployment initiative which will be an example for all in future peacekeeping operations.

Earlier on Sunday, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed departed Dhaka for Gambia to test capabilities and fix the next course of action on the co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian troops in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions for the first time.

Different issues, including bilateral cooperation and training in peacekeeping activities, were discussed between the countries.

It is expected that friendly relations with Gambia and Bangladesh will be strengthened through this visit.