Army chief returns home after 4-day visit to South Sudan

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home from South Sudan on Thursday after visiting the peacekeeping mission there.

On the last day of his visit to South Sudan, he went to the temporary operating base of Bangladesh Engineers contingent at Jambo area. He also visited the contingent camp and their ongoing road repair project.

During his visit, he inspected all the Bangladesh Contingents at the UN peacekeeping mission deployed in South Sudan, said a ISPR press release.

Chief of army staff also exchanged greetings with local civilians and military officials.

He also met with senior South Sudanese military and civilian figures and senior leaders of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

This visit will hopefully boost the mental strength of Bangladesh army members deployed in peacekeeping missions there as well as will further strengthen the friendly relations with the South Sudan.