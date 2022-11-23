Army chief off to Qatar on a 5-day state visit

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Qatar on Wednesday on a five-day state visit.

During his stay in Qatar, Shafiuddin Ahmed will pay a courtesy call on Qatar Amiri Guard Commander Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani.

At the meeting, they will discuss various issues of development concerning bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

Later he will visit various important installations of the Qatar army, said an ISPR press release.

As an invited guest of the Qatar Armed Forces, he will also enjoy the ongoing World Cup football tournament in Qatar.

Last October, Bangladesh and the Qatar Armed Forces signed a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation at the initiative of the army chief.

The Chief of Army Staff is expected to return home on 27 November.

