Army chief praises students’ role in traffic management, cleaning streets

Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has praised the students' cleaning the streets of across the country and managing traffic in the absence of traffic police.

"The students are doing a great job. Since there were no traffic police, they were doing the work of controlling the traffic. Cleaning of roads, cleaning of various establishments," in a televised press conference this evening (7 August).

He went on to say, "We are very glad that they are doing this. I request them to continue this work. We all want to bring back a normal environment."

General Waker also said Ansar-VDP members have also been deployed to control the traffic. Members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) are also working.

A day after the Awami League government was overthrown in the face of a mass uprising led by students, the youth have now taken to the streets to control the traffic situation across the country in absence of traffic police.

The students' endeavors have impressed the people of all walks of life and garnered widespread commendation.

