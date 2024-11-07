'Army Chief Parade' of recruit batch-2024 held in Rajhshahi, Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 09:58 pm

The parade marked the official induction of soldiers from the Engineers, EME, and ACC Corps into the army. Photo: ISPR
The parade marked the official induction of soldiers from the Engineers, EME, and ACC Corps into the army. Photo: ISPR

The 'Army Chief Parade' ceremony of the Bangladesh Army's recruit batch-2024 of its Engineers, EME, and ACC Corps was held today (7 November) respectively at the Engineer Centre and School of Military Engineering (ECSME) in Rajshahi's Quadirabad Cantonment and the EME Centre and School (EMEC&S) in Rangpur's Saidpur. 

The event was attended by Brigadier General Md Hasan Uz Zaman, engineer-in-chief of army, and Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, general officer commanding (GOC) of the 66th Infantry Division and area commander of Rangpur, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

As chief guests, they inspected the parade and received salutes.  

The parade marked the official induction of soldiers from the Engineers, EME, and ACC Corps into the army. 

The chief guests highlighted the Bangladesh Army's glorious heritage and service to the nation. 

They urged the new soldiers to develop their skills through modern and relevant training to be prepared for the challenges of the 21st century.

They also encouraged the recruits to dedicate themselves to the service of the country.  

The parade was attended by senior military and civilian officials, JCOs, soldiers of various ranks, invited guests, and the families of the recruits, the release added.

