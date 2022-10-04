Army chief on official visit to Switzerland

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Switzerland on Tuesday morning on a seven-day official visit.



During the visit, he will visit the weapons-manufacturing factory of the Switzerland Rheinmetall Air Defence Company, said an ISPR press release.



State-of-art Oerlikon Air Defence system made by the company has already been added to the Bangladesh Army and the rest of the Oerlikon gun system, purchased by Bangladesh, are being made at the factory.



During the visit, the army chief will observe the manufacturing process of Oerlikon gun system and its firing to see its effectiveness.



He also paid courtesy calls on high-ups of the Switzerland Armed Forces and Switzerland Army.



During the meetings, General Shafiuddin will discuss bilateral military relations and other mutual cooperation between the two countries.



The army chief is scheduled to return home on 11 October.

