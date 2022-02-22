Army chief observes Int’l Mother Language Day with UNMISS peacekeepers 

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:43 am

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has observed International Mother Language Day 2022 and Martyrs Day (Shaheed Dibos) with the peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

On Monday (21 February), the army chief paid homage to the language martyrs by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar constructed on Bangladesh Engineer Construction Company (BANCEC-21) grounds in Juba, capital of South Sudan, reads an ISPR press release.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed later thanked all the UN peacekeepers – from Bangladesh and other countries – for accompanying him and then attended a cultural program organised in memory of the martyrs. 

He said that International Mother Language Day is observed with utmost seriousness and respect in every location where Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed. It is done to honour the valiant language martyrs of the country, he added.

Also, Bangladeshi peacekeepers are spreading the glorious history of the sacrifices made by the sons of the soil for their mother tongue in different countries through various programmes and events, he said.

The rare occurrence of the army chief observing International Mother Language Day with UN peacekeepers in South Sudan is expected to further brighten the image of Bangla and Bangladesh in front of the world, the official release added.

