Army chief meets Turkish chiefs of land forces and general staff

Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed standing alongside Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler (centre) and Chief of Turkish Land Forces Commander General Musa Avsever (right). Photo: ISPR

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, has met with General Musa Avsever, chief of Turkish Land Forces and General Yasar Guler, chief of Turkish general staff over the past two days during his ongoing official visit to Turkey.

The army chief discussed issues of mutual interest between Turkey and the Bangladesh army during the meeting, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The meeting also highlighted on possible areas of defence cooperation between the two countries including training exchanges.

Apart from meeting several important officials of the Turkish army, Army chief Shafiuddin had inspected the operation control room of Turkish Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), Army Aviation Headquarters and Turkish Air Spaces Industry.

He also visited the graveyard and museum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara and paid homage at the memorial.