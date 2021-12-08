Army chief meets with Palestinian ambassador

Army chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, met with the Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka, Yousef SY Ramadan, on Wednesday.

The two of them exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release.

The army chief also thanked the Palestinian ambassador for meeting with him.

It is important to note that seven Palestinian cadets are currently receiving training at the Bangladesh Military Academy and will earn their commissions on 12 December.