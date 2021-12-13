Army chief meets with Mexican army commander

Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, met with the Commander of the Mexican Army, General Eufemio Alberto Ibarra Flores, on Monday at army headquarters.

The two of them exchanged greetings and discussed existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The Bangladeshi army chief gave a speech with all principal staff officers (PSO) present. Later, General Flores spoke as well and prospects of future collaboration between the two countries were identified during the meeting.

Earlier, General Flores paid tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh's war of independence at Shikha Anirban (eternal flame) in Dhaka Cantonment. He was also given a Guard of Honour by the Bangladesh Army.

The five-member delegation of the Mexican army, led by General Eufemio Alberto Ibarra Flores, came to Bangladesh for an eight-day visit on 11 December.

The team is scheduled to visit various historic installations throughout their visit and take part in the Great Victory Day Parade.