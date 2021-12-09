Army chief meets with Canadian high commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:51 pm

Related News

Army chief meets with Canadian high commissioner

The two of them discussed existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:51 pm

Army chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, met with the Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Benoit Prefontaine, on Thursday.

The two of them exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The Canadian Counsellor (commercial affairs) Angela Dark and Trade Commissioner Kamal Uddin were also present at the time.

The army chief thanked the Canadian high commissioner for meeting with him.

ISPR / Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study