Army chief meets with Canadian high commissioner

Army chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, met with the Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Benoit Prefontaine, on Thursday.

The two of them exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The Canadian Counsellor (commercial affairs) Angela Dark and Trade Commissioner Kamal Uddin were also present at the time.

The army chief thanked the Canadian high commissioner for meeting with him.