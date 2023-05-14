Army chief leaves for US to join LANPAC Conference

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday (14 May) left for the US on an official visit at the invitation of the US Army.

During his visit, he will participate in The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Conference to be held in Hawaii from 16-18 May, reads a ISPR release.

The aim of the conference is to create an environment of mutual trust, develop professional relations and strengthen regional security arrangements by improving relations between land forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to the conference, the army chief will participate in bilateral meetings with army chiefs and other high-ranking military officials from different countries and discuss various issues of mutual cooperation.

After the conference, the Chief of Army Staff is expected to leave Hawaii on 18 May and reach Bangladesh on 21 May.