Army chief leaves for South Korea on an official visit

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:40 am

Bangladesh Army chief will take part in the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition 2021

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka on Sunday night to visit South Korea on an official occasion.

On invitation of Republic of Korea's Chief of Staff Nam Yeong Shin, Bangladesh Army chief will take part in the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition 2021.

A delegated five-member team of the Bangladesh Army led by the Chief is visiting South Korea.

Bangladesh Army Chief will meet the South Korean Minister of National Defence, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Air Force, and other senior officials of Korea during his visit.

He will discuss the bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

The chief is scheduled to return on Saturday, 23 October.

