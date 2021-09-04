Army chief leaves for India on three day tour

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 09:23 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Bangladesh Army Lt General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has left for India on a three-day official visit.

An entourage of eight members will accompany the Army Chief. 

The Army Chief is supposed to meet India's National Defense Adviser, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Secretary of Defense and other senior military officials during the visit.

They will discuss bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

The Army Chief will also visit various military installations in India and the National Defense College.

He will also pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.

The army chief is expected to return on 7 September.

