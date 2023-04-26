Army chief leaves for India on an official visit

Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka on Wednesday for India on a three-day official visit.

He is visiting the neighboring country at the invitation of his Indian counterpart General Manoj Pande, reads an ISPR press release.

During the visit, General Shafiuddin will take the parade salute at the passing out parade of the commissioned officers at the Commissioned Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

He will make courtesy calls on the Indian chief of defence staff, chief of army staff, chief of naval staff, chief of air staff, defence secretary and foreign secretary, and other top officials.

At the meeting, they will discuss the development of bilateral relations and cooperation.

During that time, he will also visit different important establishments in India.

After wrapping up his visit, the army chief will return home on 30 April.