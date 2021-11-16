Army chief leaves Dhaka for UAE

The army chief will return home on 18 November

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, the army chief will join a bilateral meeting with army chief of the UAE and discuss on extending mutual cooperation, said an ISPR release.

Besides, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed will witness the International Dubai Air Show-2021 in Dubai at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.

The army chief will return home on 18 November.

