Army Chief leaves Dhaka for Central African Republic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 10:14 pm

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday left Dhaka for the Central African Republic on a four-day state visit.

During his visit, the army chief will observe the different activities of Bangladeshi peacekeepers there and will hold a views-exchange meeting, reads a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief will also meet the high official concerned of the Central African Republic, the chief of the United Nations Mission, and others, and will discuss bilateral relations between the army personnel of the two countries.

The army chief is expected to return home on 1 November.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed

