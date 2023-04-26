Army chief leaves Dhaka on 3-day tour to India

Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiudin Ahmed left Dhaka on Wednesday on a three-day official visit to India, according to an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release.

During the visit Gen Shafiuddin will take the parade salute after attending the passing out parade of commissioned officers at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

He will also meet the chiefs of army, navy, air force, chief of defense staff, defense secretary, foreign secretary and other high officials concerned, said the press release.

Gen Shafiuddin will also discuss the development of the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He will also visit the important establishments of the Indian army.

The Army chief is expected to return home on 30 April.