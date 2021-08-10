Army chief inspects army patrol in Tangail

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday inspected Army patrol and exchanged greetings with the army personnel in Tangail.

He also expressed satisfaction over the role and activities of the army, administration and law enforcement in the 'Covid Shield' operation in Tangail area.

The Army Chief exchanged views with the local administration and members of other law enforcing agencies during the visit, an ISPR press release says.

He urged all to work unitely to tackle the disaster amid the Covid-19 situation, following the rules and regulations given by the government properly.

The Army chief also hoped that Bangladesh Army would always work closely with the administration and law enforcement agencies for the welfare of the people to tackle any disaster, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 19th infantry division and Area Commander Ghatail Area Major General Sayed Tareq Hussain, senior officers of Army headquarters and Brigadier General SM Asadul Haque, Commander of 98 Combined Brigade.

Alongside the visist to Army patrol, the Army chief visited Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC) in Mymensingh and 19th infantry division in Ghatail of Tangail.



Army has been deployed across the country from 1 July to assist the civil administration and law enforcement agencies to stem the Covid-19 transmission.



In this context, Army members of 19th infantry division are conducting regular patrols in the areas under its jurisdiction.