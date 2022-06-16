Army Chief inaugurates “Tree Plantation Campaign-2022” for all cantonments

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:23 pm

In the campaign, Bangladesh Army will plant 2.5 lakh saplings this year 

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022 simultaneously at all cantonments.

By video conferencing, the campaign was also initiated at all DOHSs and Jolshiri Residential Projects on Thursday, by planting a Bakul tree sapling in Dhaka cantonment's Nirjhor area, said an ISPR press release.

The army chief drew attention to dealing with natural disasters and maintaining the balance of the environment through planting trees.

Senior officers of Army Headquarters and Bangladesh Army's Dhaka region were among others at the programme.  Area commanders along with their officials were also present at respective cantonments to ensure the campaign's inauguration there.

The National Tree Plantation Campaign-2022 is being observed with a theme of "Sustainable Bangladesh for Next Generation".

In this year's campaign, Bangladesh Army will plant various types of saplings including ornamental, fruit, forest, and medicinal trees.

The tree plantation campaign will be implemented till 5 September at all cantonments, training institutions and firing ranges, DOHSs, and Jolshiri Residential Projects.

In the campaign, Bangladesh Army will plant a total of 2.5 lakh saplings this year. 

