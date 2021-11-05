Army chief inaugurates ‘Daffodil Captain's Cup Golf Tournament 2021’

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Friday (5 November) morning inaugurated the “Daffodil Captain's Cup Golf Tournament 2021” at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment. Picture: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the "Daffodil Captain's Cup Golf Tournament 2021" at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment.

About 600 golfers from home and abroad are participating in the tournament. Among them are 15 foreign golfers, said a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Notable participating countries are South Korea, Brazil, India, Pakistan, Turkey and the United States.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Friday (5 November) morning inaugurated the “Daffodil Captain's Cup Golf Tournament 2021” at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment. Picture: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Notable players are Mr RC Haider, Mr Sadiq Quddus, Mrs Sandra, Miss Jaima Binte Ahna, Mrs Song Ling Lee, Master Unmad Arif Rahman, Colonel Aminul Islam and Mr AF Nesar Uddin.

In addition to the members participating in the tournament, Kurmitola Golf Club Vice President and Area Commander (Logistics Area) Major General Md Zahirul Islam, Club Captain Brigadier General Md Tajul Islam Thakur, Tournament Committee Chairman Brigadier General Abidurza Rahman (Retd), General Manager of the Club (Golf Operations) Lt Col MM Golam Mohaimen (Retd), Daffodil Family Chairman Dr Md Sabur Khan and senior officials of the organisation and concerned military and civilian officials were present on the occasion.