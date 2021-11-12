Army chief inaugurates captain cup golf tournament 

TBS Report 
12 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 07:15 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Friday officially inaugurated the "5th Anwar Ispat-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament-2021" at Army Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment.

The four-day tournament started Wednesday, said a press release.

The competition is being held in five categories with the participation of about 700 amateur golfers from home and abroad. 

The categories are Senior, Junior, Regular, Ladies, and Veteran.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman, president, Army Golf Club, Manwar Hossain, chairman, Anwar Group, Brig Gen Shah Noor Jilani, chairman, Army Golf Club Tournament Committee, Retd Col SM Shawkat Ali, chief executive officer, Golf Club, and Lt Col Md Gholam Monzoor Siddique, member secretary, Army Golf Club.

The closing ceremony of the tournament will be held on Saturday evening in the presence of the Army chief.
 

