Army chief inaugurates sculpture of Bangabandhu in Sylhet Cantonment 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:17 pm

The sculpture shows Bangabandhu in an iconic pose, giving a speech

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of army staff, inaugurated a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Sylhet Cantonment on Sunday. 

The sculpture – Bajrakantha – shows Bangabandhu giving a speech in an iconic pose, capturing the power and articulation of his speeches and the incredible changes they inspired. 

The sculpture is at the Mujib Chattar on Avenue 17 of the main street in Sylhet Cantonment, read a press release. 

It has been installed to commemorate the birth centenary of the father of the nation, marking the golden jubilee of the country. 

The height of the sculpture is 15 feet with an eight foot high base, visible from the Sylhet – Tamabil bypass road.

Sunday's inauguration ceremony was attended by General Officer Commanding (GOC) – 17 infantry division, area commander of Sylhet, and other senior officials, among others.

