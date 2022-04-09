Army chief hosts iftar for war-wounded freedom fighters

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Saturday arranged an iftar and dinner party in the honour of war-wounded freedom fighters at Sena Malancha in Dhaka Cantonment.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque attended the event as the chief guest. The minister exchanged greetings with the freedom fighters before iftar. Later special prayers were offered.

More than 300 war-wounded freedom fighters took part in the iftar mahfil.

The army chief exchanged greeting with the war heroes and inquired about their condition.

Officials of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, higher army and civil officers were also attended the programme.