Army chief honours fallen Bangladeshi peacekeeper

The Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today honoured a fallen Bangladeshi peacekeeper who lost his life on duty in South Sudan earlier this month.

The army chief placed wreath on the coffin of Lance Corporal Kafil Majumder during a ceremony held at the Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday, reads a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) .

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Other senior officials of the force were also present at the ceremony.

Lance Corporal Kafil Majumder died due to a brain haemorrhage on 6 April while being a part of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

His body was brought back to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

He will be laid to eternal rest at his home in Lakshmipur.