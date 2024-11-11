Army chief honoured as 'BMA Hall of Fame'

Bangladesh

BSS
11 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

Army chief honoured as 'BMA Hall of Fame'

BSS
11 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:21 pm
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman inducted to “Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Hall of Fame” at Bhatiari in Chattogram on 11 Nov. Photo: BSS
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman inducted to “Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Hall of Fame” at Bhatiari in Chattogram on 11 Nov. Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been inducted to "Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Hall of Fame" at Bhatiari in Chattogram today.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman is the 7th Chief of Army Staff who has been honoured with this prestigious distinction.

With this induction, General Waker-Uz-Zaman's outstanding working life, portrait and other necessary information was inserted into the 'Hall of Fame'. The Army chief's wife was also present on the occasion, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this evening.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, who has a distinguished military career, was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 20 December 1985 after completing training with 13th BMA long-term courses from Bangladesh Military Academy.

Subsequently, he took charge of the Bangladesh Army as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh on 23 June in 2024.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of ARTDOC (Army Training and Doctrine Command)),  Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC),  GOC of the 24 Infantry Division,  Adjutant General,  BMA Commandant, senior and different ranks of army officers of the Army Headquarters and Chittagong Cantonment were present on the occasion.

 

Chief of Army Staff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

6h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

3h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

3h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

5h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

4h | Videos