Army chief honoured as 'BMA Hall of Fame'

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman inducted to “Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Hall of Fame” at Bhatiari in Chattogram on 11 Nov. Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been inducted to "Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Hall of Fame" at Bhatiari in Chattogram today.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman is the 7th Chief of Army Staff who has been honoured with this prestigious distinction.

With this induction, General Waker-Uz-Zaman's outstanding working life, portrait and other necessary information was inserted into the 'Hall of Fame'. The Army chief's wife was also present on the occasion, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this evening.

Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, who has a distinguished military career, was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 20 December 1985 after completing training with 13th BMA long-term courses from Bangladesh Military Academy.

Subsequently, he took charge of the Bangladesh Army as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh on 23 June in 2024.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of ARTDOC (Army Training and Doctrine Command)), Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC), GOC of the 24 Infantry Division, Adjutant General, BMA Commandant, senior and different ranks of army officers of the Army Headquarters and Chittagong Cantonment were present on the occasion.