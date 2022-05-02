Army Chief gives away Eid gifts to underprivileged families

The Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has distributed Eid gifts to the underprivileged families living in the Dhaka Cantonment vicinity.

The arrangement was made today under the overall management of Dhaka Station Headquarters and in collaboration with Cantonment Board, Dhaka, said an ispr release.

A package including rice, sugar, soybean oil, daal, and semai was distributed among the more than five hundred families at Dhaka Cantonment Board Adarsha Bidda Niketon Manikdi school premises.

On behalf of the chief of army staff, the station commander of Dhaka Cantonment Headquarters gave away the goods among the families present.

Local dignitaries, including high-ranking military officials, were present on the occasion.